JOAQUIM, JR., WAYNE S.
38, of Pawtucket and formerly of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. Born in Fall River, MA, Wayne was the loving and caring son of Elizabeth (Tomasian) Monteiro and her husband Paul of Cranston, and Wayne S. Joaquim, Sr. and his wife Madonna Lynn of Myrtle Beach, SC. He was also survived by his sister and best friend Jennifer Joaquim of Pawtucket, and his stepbrother Nap of Myrtle Beach, SC. Wayne was a Sergeant serving in the US Army from 2000-2005. Upon his return home, he provided loving care and support to his family. His kind heart will truly be missed.
Wayne's visitation will take place on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. His Church Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://secure.dav.org. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.