Inderlin, Wendy
Wendy Arden Bruen Inderlin, 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 23, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Wendy was born in Warwick, RI to the late Donald and D. Arden Wright Bruen. She was the President of Dale Jewelry Company until moving to Charlotte, NC to be with her daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph David Inderlin; daughter, Kara Lee Inderlin; brother Donald J. Bruen Jr. of Cranston and sister Dale E. Bruen of Naples, FL as well as her beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Wendy's big blue eyes and impish grin found humor in most situations, and if not, she'd create it! She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020