Wendy (Potter) Rocchio
1946 - 2020
ROCCHIO, WENDY (POTTER)
Wendy Rocchio 74, passed away September 7, 2020 at her home in Cranston surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 23, 1946 in Providence, RI to William and Gail Potter. Wendy was a lifelong resident of Cranston. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Robert L. Rocchio, daughter Jessica Rolanti and her husband Edward Rolanti, sons Robert Rocchio and Michael Rocchio, her sister Marilla Hodge as well as her grandchildren, Maya Rolanti, Jake Rolanti, Rachel Rocchio and Rebecca Rocchio. Wendy was an avid reader, loved yard sales, and above all spending time with her family. She always went above and beyond to make those around her feel special and put the needs of others above her own. Wendy will fondly be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and was known for her "Wendyisms". She started travelling later in life and some of her favorite trips were to Graceland, the home of her favorite singer Elvis Presley and to Italy. Wendy was a graduate of Cranston High School East and received her Master's degree in Counseling from Rhode Island College. She attained her childhod dream of one day becoming an elementary school teacher, spending 30 years in the Cranston School Department. Wendy brought a sense of humor, patience, and love to all her students and those she worked with. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the Service beginning at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Auburn Library at cranstonlibrary.org or to the Cranston Public Library Associaton 140 Sockanosset Cross Road Cranston, RI 02920. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butterfield Home And Chapel

