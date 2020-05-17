|
|
Johnson, Whitney
Whitney Johnson unexpectantly passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Durham, NC, after succumbing to a heart attack while riding his bicycle. He was 77.
Whit was born on January 24, 1943, in Ithaca, NY, to Darleen Johnson and Milton Johnson moving to Warwick, Rhode Island where he grew up. Whit served as an officer in the Air Force. In the 2015, he moved to Durham, NC with his wife of 22 years, Gloria.
Whit loved life. He is remembered for his kind soul, his easy way at conversation, and his positive attitude.
Whit is survived by his wife, Gloria (Reed) Johnson, his sister, Barbara (Johnson) Hackett, and his son, Sean Johnson as well as many other loved ones.
The family will plan a celebration of life later in the year in Rhode Island.
Please share condolences at clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020