|
|
Charron, Wilfred
"Ed" "Buster", 99, died peacefully in his home surrounded by friends and family on June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife Betty. A skilled cabinetmaker and a longtime resident of Barrington, Ed was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and a recipient of two Purple Hearts and the nation's third highest military award, the Silver Star.
Ed was known by many as one of the most talented cabinetmakers in Rhode Island. In the '50s, when in charge of the carpenter shop at the Federal Products Co., he began a sideline job as a cabinetmaker, and shortly after opened his own shop. Many Bristol County homes and businesses bear his handiwork. He was active with the board of directors of the RI Builders Association for many years.
Ed enlisted in the Army in 1942 and trained as a medic. In March 1945 he earned his Silver Star for gallantry in action as a medic near Hausen, Germany, and his Purple Hearts at the Ludendorff Bridge at the river Rhine. A few years ago, he participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, with 12 other Rhode Island vets from World War II.
After they married in 1954, Ed and Betty moved to a small farmhouse in an old apple orchard on New Meadow Road. Over the years Ed added to the original house, which was home not only to their sons, Brad and Paul, but also to Ed's and Betty's mothers for many years.
Known to neighbors as the "wise old owl," Ed was always willing to lend a helping hand to his community.
His funeral will be held Saturday June 22,2019 at 8:30 am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Luke Church, 108 Washington Road, Barrington. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Saturday Morning from 8:30-9:30 am.www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019