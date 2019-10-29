|
|
Gorton, Jr., Wilfred George
82, of Warwick, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Ruth (Carpenter) Gorton, Sr. He was the loving husband of Judith E. (Skuce) Gorton.
Will worked as the senior inspector for Underwriters Laboratory Inc. until his retirement in 2002.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters, Julie A. Beattie (Jeffrey) of East Greenwich, Amy B. Soucy (Arthur) of West Greenwich, a cousin, Louise Olivieri of Warwick, and four grandchildren, Lauren and Allison Beattie, and, John and Evan Soucy.
Will's family wishes to thank the staff of Brentwood Nursing Home for their years of care and concern.
Respecting Will's wishes, funeral services will be held in private and are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to Brentwood Nursing Home Patients Activity Fund, are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2019