|
|
Fisher, Wilhelmina T. (McSoley)
94, of Warren, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Crestwood Nursing Home in Warren.
She was the wife of the late Robert J. Fisher
She was born in Warren a daughter of the late William H. and Alice M.(Sullivan) McSoley.
Wilhelmina was a Homemaker and attended Regis College for 2 years.
Mrs. Fisher lived in Warren for two years coming from Barrington, and Rumford, She was a member of St. Margaret Church of Rumford. She enjoyed her work as a Eucharistic Minister.
Wilhelmina is survived by her children, Robert J. Fisher Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Pokatello, ID, J. Kevin Fisher of Boston, MA, William Christopher Fisher, and his wife Catherine, of Rumford, RI, Mark David Fisher, and his wife Ruth, of Bristol, RI, Mathew P. Fisher and his wife Frances of San Francisco, CA, and Daniel J. Fisher and his wife Phyllis of Charleston, SC.
Mrs. Fisher was the grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 1.
She was the sister of the late James M. McSoley, the late H. Richard McSoley, the late Alice M. Krupski, and the late Eileen G. McSoley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Margaret Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Memorial Services, Warren.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019