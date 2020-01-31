Home

76, passed away at his Creek House in Savannah, Georgia on Sunday, January 26 at the time of the rising tide. He was the son of the late Erma S. Peigelbeck and Will N. Peigelbeck. Gary was devoted to his two greatest gifts- his loving wife of 53 years Alfreda and his beloved daughter Magen. He was the brother of Karla Driscoll (Bob), brother-in-law of Tanie Hodgkinson (Hodge); uncle of Alesia (Will), Kami (Patrick), Michael (Michele), Tricia (Tina), Rob (Karen), and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Calling hours are Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2-4pm at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10am in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -