ALMEIDA, WILLIAM A.
73, died Saturday at home.
Husband of Mary C. (Johnson) Almeida. Father of Cheryl Anderson (husband Kenneth) & the late William A. Almeida Jr. Poppy of Sydney & Shawn Anderson. Brother of Dorothy Senay & the late James Almeida.
Calling hours Sat., Oct. 19 at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick from 9-11 AM followed by a prayer service at 11 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to: Friends of Exeter Animals, PO Box 302, Exeter, RI 02822. Complete obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019