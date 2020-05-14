|
CALDARONE, WILLIAM A. "BILL"
100, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. William, (Bill) was born in Providence. He was one of twelve children of his father Lorenzo and Mary. Bill was the sole survivor of his siblings. He graduated Central High School with honors and shortly after joined the Marine Corp in 1937 and saw active duty in the Pacific during WWII and later in the Korean War.
He retired October 1958 after serving almost 22 years. Shortly after joining the Marines, he married his lifelong partner Gilda Martino in August 1944. Bill was always a Marine at heart and lived a life based on the Motto, Semper Fi. Bill at one point was the oldest Marine in RI. He always remained faithful to the Corp, his County, wife and family.
Bill and Jill had two children Richard, now living in Hawaii with his wife Ruby and their three children, Rachel, Rianna, and Ryker. The youngest son Ronald and his wife Teresa lived next door to Bill and Jill in Cranston for over 35 years. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Christian, his wife Tyna and Danielle and her husband Todd Bryant and four great grandchildren, Oskar, Riley, Ella and Gabriel.
He and his wife Jill opened a real estate agency called, Jill Caldarone Realty, where they worked for over 50 years. Bill was also an Assistant State Director for AARP, where he and Jill formed 5 new chapters.
Bill also performed as a square dance and round caller for a club called The Golden Spurs always his wife's help. They had written a book in 2015 about their life called, Jill and Bill from Federal Hill.
They were well known for performing school dances and providing socialization for many special needs people in RI.
Their marriage lasted almost 76 years and they remained together, and devoted to each other until his death.
Bill's funeral service will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020