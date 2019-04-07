|
|
MONEZ, WILLIAM A.
81, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Pari) Monez. Born in Providence, a son of the late Manuel and Ethel Monez. He is survived by 2 daughters Christine Polion Hamilton and her husband James and Suzanne Ford and her husband Rick, 6 grandchildren William, Alison, Michael, Cole, Melanie and James and he also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Florence Smith and the late Doris Branen, James and Manuel Monez. Bill was known as "Handsome Man" and was frequently mistaken as Brad Pitt. He received an Associates Degree from RI Junior College. He worked for the postal service for 30 years. Bill loved going to D' Palmieri's Bakery and loved photography, he also was a huge Red Sox and Patriots fan. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Audubon Society c/o Summer Camp Program, 12 Sanderson Rd., Smithfield, RI 02917. Visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday April 10th from 10am-1pm in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate. Committal service with military honors will be Thursday April 11th at 11am in the chapel at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019