TUCKER, WILLIAM A.
Tucker Jr., William A. "Bill", 101, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Gifford) Tucker.
Bill had worked as a technical service director at Dixon Industries for 31 years. He was the owner Main Street Florist, Warren. Bill had served his country by building PT boats during WWII.
He leaves his children James Tucker; Mark Tucker and Veronica A. Medeiros and 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews He was the father of the late William A. Tucker III.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral & Memorial Service, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, where the family will receive friends on Satuday, August 22nd, 11:30AM-1230PM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM, in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paws Watch, PO Box 7005, Warwick, RI, 02887 or to the charity of one's choice
.
Visit wjsmithfh.com