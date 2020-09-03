Bill was my best pal and bud for 60 years. We had so much fun together and trusted each other beyond redoubt. Always there for me and I for him, the first time we got in a fight - it was us against a bunch -first time we went to the drive in without our parents, we had the same clothes on. The first totaled car accident we got in, it was together. I could go on and on, the good times - they were many. The first time we spent a night in jail it was together - lol, those were the days. He was a gifted business man, a true friend and I will miss him dearly. God Speed my friend, God Speed. Heaven has one hell of a shooting guard and forward and a pitcher with a deadly curve - he will be missed by many.

Steve Taglianetti

Friend