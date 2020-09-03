1/1
William A. Waterman III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERMAN, WILLIAM A. III
72, of Florida and Warwick passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence he was the son of the late William and Bernice (Curtis) Waterman, Jr. William was the owner of Capri Williams Inc. for many years before retiring and a Vietnam Airforce Veteran.
He was the devoted father of Gina Mosunic and her husband Matthew of Cranston; loving grandfather of Lianna and Michael; and dear brother of Sandra McDonald of Jackson, Michigan and Linda Quinn of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church 360 Cowesett Rd. Warwick, followed by military honors. Visiting hours and Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: America Autoimmune Association at www.AARDA.org.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
Bill was my best pal and bud for 60 years. We had so much fun together and trusted each other beyond redoubt. Always there for me and I for him, the first time we got in a fight - it was us against a bunch -first time we went to the drive in without our parents, we had the same clothes on. The first totaled car accident we got in, it was together. I could go on and on, the good times - they were many. The first time we spent a night in jail it was together - lol, those were the days. He was a gifted business man, a true friend and I will miss him dearly. God Speed my friend, God Speed. Heaven has one hell of a shooting guard and forward and a pitcher with a deadly curve - he will be missed by many.
Steve Taglianetti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved