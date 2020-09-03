WATERMAN, WILLIAM A. III
72, of Florida and Warwick passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence he was the son of the late William and Bernice (Curtis) Waterman, Jr. William was the owner of Capri Williams Inc. for many years before retiring and a Vietnam Airforce Veteran.
He was the devoted father of Gina Mosunic and her husband Matthew of Cranston; loving grandfather of Lianna and Michael; and dear brother of Sandra McDonald of Jackson, Michigan and Linda Quinn of West Palm Beach, Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church 360 Cowesett Rd. Warwick, followed by military honors. Visiting hours and Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: America Autoimmune Association at www.AARDA.org
