AMODEI, WILLIAM
95, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Norma (Sabelli) Amodei. They were happily married for 42 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Ike and Victoria (Croce) Amodei. William was a truck driver for Forte Construction, Teamsters Local 251 for many years before his retirement. After retirement he worked and managed the produce department of Carcieri's Market.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son and a daughter of North Providence and a stepdaughter, Lana Egan of North Providence. He is also survived by a brother, Gerald and a sister, Anna; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late, Larry Amodei, Betty Sedlak and Kitty Testa.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 13th at 10am at Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020