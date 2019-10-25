|
CROZIER, WILLIAM B.
63, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Claudia (Pugliese) DeCesare. Born in Pleasantville, NY, he was the son of Virginia (Ames) Crozier and the late Robert Crozier.
Bill was a graduate of RISD and worked as a master craftsman for Alex and Ani, having worked on many projects such as the restoration of the Belcourt Mansion in Newport. He had also established his own company, Wm. Crozier Woodworking. An accomplished musician, he enjoyed playing Irish Music and building his own instruments. Bill lived life in the moment, cherishing his family, friends and those fortunate enough to have known him. He had a larger than life presence, lifelong love of Block Island, and a one-of-a-kind style, illustrated by his signature "Daisy Duke" shorts, which he insisted on wearing despite pleas from both family and friends.
He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two stepchildren, Daniel and Chelsea DeCesare; and his three brothers, Robert, Thomas and John Crozier and their families.
A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the First Unitarian Church of Providence, 1 Benevolent St., Providence, RI. Donations in his memory may be made to: The Trees Remember, 25 Valleyview Drive Suite 200, Middlefield, CT 06455. thetreesremember.com. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 25, 2019