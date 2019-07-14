|
|
Bellows, William
William M. Bellows of Maine died on July 4, 2019. Born on November 23, 1922 in Providence, RI, Bill was a teacher and WWII Army Air Corps veteran. A graduate of Moses Brown School Class of 1940, Amherst College and Tufts University, Bill was a teacher and coach at Grosse Pointe University School and Shady Hill School. Bill married Louise MacColl in 1947, and they raised five sons: Jerry, Geoffrey, Dexter, James, and Ted, spending many summer vacations in Little Compton. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Lou and his siblings, Allan and Emily. He is survived by his five sons, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019