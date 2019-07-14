Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bellows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bellows


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bellows Obituary
Bellows, William
William M. Bellows of Maine died on July 4, 2019. Born on November 23, 1922 in Providence, RI, Bill was a teacher and WWII Army Air Corps veteran. A graduate of Moses Brown School Class of 1940, Amherst College and Tufts University, Bill was a teacher and coach at Grosse Pointe University School and Shady Hill School. Bill married Louise MacColl in 1947, and they raised five sons: Jerry, Geoffrey, Dexter, James, and Ted, spending many summer vacations in Little Compton. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Lou and his siblings, Allan and Emily. He is survived by his five sons, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.