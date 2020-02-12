|
|
BOUDREAU, WILLIAM
78, of Pawtucket, passed away February 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marie (Metivier) Boudreau. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late William and Edna (Robida) Boudreau. William was a navy veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was an electronic technician for Raytheon for 52 years. He was also a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, South Attleboro Council and a member of the Good Sam Camping Club. He is survived by his children, Linda Pires, Denise Bergeron, and William Boudreau III, eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, his sister-in-law Carol and niece. He was the brother of the late Sister Mary Boudreau, RSM. The funeral will be held Friday at 9 AM from the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin Street, Pawtucket. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-7 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020