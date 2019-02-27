|
ANDRE, WILLIAM C.
age 94, of Bentley St., East Providence, died February 25, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Paula M. S. (Embrechts) Andre. He was born in East Providence, the son of the late Antonio C. and Maria Da Trinidade (Peixoto) Andre.
He proudly served our country during WWII with the US Navy. He was a Police Officer with the East Providence Police Department for 31 years and worked as a court officer for the East Providence Traffic Court for 10 years. He was a member and served as president for 3 years for the East Providence FOP Lodge #1 and member and served as president for 14 years for the Police and Fire Retirees Association.
He is survived by his daughters; Susan Mary Dearnley of Riverside, Paula Ann Hare of East Providence, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Maryrose Harrington. He was the brother of the late Olinda Greer, Antonio C. Andre, Jr. and Manuel C. Andre.
His funeral will begin on Saturday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Waterman Ave., East Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-8pm. Please omit flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Loreto Church Memorial Fund, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019