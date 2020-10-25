PRICHETT, William "Bill" C.
71, passed away suddenly on October 18, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Carol and Peter Prichett. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Ginny Prichett, his daughter Maris and her wife Julie and their daughter, Emery, his son, Ian and his wife, Melissa. He is also survived by two older brothers, Gordon Prichett and his wife, Jill, and Royce Prichett and his wife Michele. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews with whom he cultivated close relationships. Bill graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1970. Bill and Ginny moved to Rhode Island in 1972 for Bill to teach science at The Wheeler School, and to pursue a lifelong love for sailing. While teaching, Bill befriended the head of the art department, and rekindled his passion for art, instilled in him by his mother. For 18 years he painted, made sculpture and explored a variety of materials and techniques while simultaneously doing architectural and building projects. This exploration ultimately led to the creation of Lumetta, a premier commercial lighting design company, which he started in his home shop in 1992. Beyond the success of this business, Bill felt honored to watch his employees thrive, personally and professionally. Bill was a competitive rower and rowed out of Narragansett Boat Club in Providence, RI. He competed annually in the Head of the Charles. Again, even more important than rowing were the people he met and the lasting relationships he formed. Additionally, Bill was both a member of the board of directors and the Chairman of the Board at Dorcas International. Bill was truly a renaissance man who lived every moment to the fullest. Beyond his accomplishments and passions in life, he was happiest spending time on the water with his family and enjoying a good meal. Bill was known by all as a contagiously upbeat, intelligent, kind, gentle, and loving man and will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dorcas International at https://diiri.org/
- Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
for information and online condolences.