I only met Grandpa Stafford once or twice but when my daughter and granddaughter spoke of him they held him in the highest regard. Their love for him and respect for him grew more and more each year. I knew how much they loved him and I wish I had known him better. My deepest sympathy to Nic ,Erica,Nalee, Ben and the rest of his family . He will be deeply missed.

Brenda Vazquez

Friend