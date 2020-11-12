1/1
William Charles Seifred
1925 - 2020
SEIFRED, WILLIAM CHARLES
of Seekonk, MA passed November, 9th a few days shy of his 95th birthday.
Born in Detroit and raised in Narberth PA, he was a WWII Veteran serving on a PT Boat in the Atlantic with the US Navy.
He realized his lifelong dream when drafted as a pitcher by The Philly's in his junior year at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he lettered in three sports. He received his MBA from Drexel University. Upon graduating, Bill joined DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Shortly after marrying Jane Falkenhagen in 1950, he was transferred to Rhode Island with DuPont. He went on to acquire Pawtucket Dyeing and Bleaching Co and Agawam Mill where he worked daily until his death.
An avid scratch golfer and sports fan, Bill was a member of Wannamoisett Country Club for 64 years and a long term member of The Rhode Island Seniors. A lover of the great films of the studio period in Hollywood, he enjoyed hundreds of classic films.
He is survived by his 3 children; William Seifred, Jr., Joanne Seifred, Christine Seifred Hunt and 2 grandchildren; Andrew Martin Hunt II and Katherine Hamilton Hunt.
Private services for the family will be held Saturday, November 14th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island SPCA. www.monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
