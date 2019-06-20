Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
70, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Luann I. (Carter) Cole; loving father of Danielle K. Eckert, Adam D. Cole, and the late Jessica L. Cole. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service followed by military honors Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019
