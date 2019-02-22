Home

William D. Naysmith


1936 - 2019
William D. Naysmith Obituary
William D., Naysmith
William D. Naysmith was born on Nov 9, 1936 in Providence, RI. Bill died on Feb 14, 2019 while hospitalized in West Monroe, Louisiana. He lived his formative years and attended school in Pawtucket, RI.
Bill worked most of his life in the trucking industry, residing in texas, later settling in Ruston, Louisiana.
Bill had a passion for reading, trains and railroads, playing the piano, automobile repair, care for animals, and also enjoyed cooking.
Bill will be sorely missed by the many who loved him.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
