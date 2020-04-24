|
|
White III, William D. "Bill"
90, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Belmont, Massachusetts. Bill is survived by his sister Nancy; children Julie and Bill; his grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, and Ben; and his step-children Jocelyn, Nancy, Wendy, and John.
Bill was born in New York, New York on April 16, 1930 to Marion C. White and William D. White, II. He attended Hamilton College and SUNY Albany where he earned a doctorate in education. Bill's beloved wife Mary Isabel (Coughlin) pre-deceased him in 2001.
Bill was an avid traveler, sailor, runner, writer, singer, and story teller. During his long career as a teacher and school administrator, he worked in Greenwich, NY; international schools in Malaysia, Indonesia, Abu Dhabi, and Pakistan; Carmel, NY; and lastly in Tiverton, RI where he and Isabel settled in 1987. Bill was an active member of the United Congregational Church of Little Compton where he sang in the choir and served on various boards. He sang in the Tiverton Community Chorus and volunteered for the Tiverton Prevention Coalition.
He leaves behind many dear friends who loved spending time with him running through swamps in Rhode Island (the Hash House Harriers), working alongside him in the classroom, sharing good meals in restaurants. Bill was a devoted Patriots and Red Sox fan. He was a mentor and counselor to many, always willing to listen. Bill's family and friends meant the world to him.
Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the United Congregational Church of Little Compton, Rhode Island https://www.ucclittlecompton.org/ or to the Dr. William White Prevention Scholarship Fund of the Tiverton Prevention Coalition - https://tivertonprevention.org/. A service will be held at a later time. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2020