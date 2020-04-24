Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Resources
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" White III


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. "Bill" White III Obituary
White III, William D. "Bill"
90, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Belmont, Massachusetts. Bill is survived by his sister Nancy; children Julie and Bill; his grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, and Ben; and his step-children Jocelyn, Nancy, Wendy, and John.
Bill was born in New York, New York on April 16, 1930 to Marion C. White and William D. White, II. He attended Hamilton College and SUNY Albany where he earned a doctorate in education. Bill's beloved wife Mary Isabel (Coughlin) pre-deceased him in 2001.
Bill was an avid traveler, sailor, runner, writer, singer, and story teller. During his long career as a teacher and school administrator, he worked in Greenwich, NY; international schools in Malaysia, Indonesia, Abu Dhabi, and Pakistan; Carmel, NY; and lastly in Tiverton, RI where he and Isabel settled in 1987. Bill was an active member of the United Congregational Church of Little Compton where he sang in the choir and served on various boards. He sang in the Tiverton Community Chorus and volunteered for the Tiverton Prevention Coalition.
He leaves behind many dear friends who loved spending time with him running through swamps in Rhode Island (the Hash House Harriers), working alongside him in the classroom, sharing good meals in restaurants. Bill was a devoted Patriots and Red Sox fan. He was a mentor and counselor to many, always willing to listen. Bill's family and friends meant the world to him.
Donations may be made in Bill's memory to the United Congregational Church of Little Compton, Rhode Island https://www.ucclittlecompton.org/ or to the Dr. William White Prevention Scholarship Fund of the Tiverton Prevention Coalition - https://tivertonprevention.org/. A service will be held at a later time. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -