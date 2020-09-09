Doboszynski, William
(PPD retired) (Bill) 94 passed away on Thursday, September 3rd. He had lived a long and amazing life and died peacefully of natural causes. He was born on April 1st, 1926, the youngest of five boys to the late Kazimierz and Mary (Mackieicz) Doboszynski. He was the husband of the late Julia (Stawicki) Doboszynski. Bill served in World War II (1944-1946) as a staff sergeant in the Army stationed in Korea. He was employed as a Providence Police Detective retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the original "Task Force" and retired as Inspector of Pawn Shops for the City of Providence. In 1978 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Bryant College.
Bill loved to dance, and he would do so at every opportunity. One of his favorite past times was watching Dancing with the Stars and scoring the performances by his own standards. He also loved watching the Patriots.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Chrabaszcz and Susan Doboszynski (Ralph Sinapi). He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Stephen Chrabaszcz and his grandson Paul Chrabaszcz. He was the long-time companion of Blanche Isherwood who spent many wonderful afternoons with him on the dance floor. He was the grandfather of William (Jackie), Stephen (Lacey), Jessica (Katie), Cory, Adam and Samantha. He was the great grandfather of Anthony, Lotus, Violet, Harper, Sutton, Ellie and Maverick.
Bill loved being with people, but this is not the time for people to gather. Therefore, all services will be strictly private. Instead, we ask that you do something that Bill loved. Turn on some music and dance around your house in his memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ballroom dance program that his grandson Adam belongs to at USA Dance RI Chapter-3010, 85 Industrial Circle Suite 4102, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 or to the Make a Wish Foundation, at 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, Ma. 02110 (boston@massri.wish.org) which benefited his grandson Cory.
