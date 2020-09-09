1/1
William Doboszynski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doboszynski, William
(PPD retired) (Bill) 94 passed away on Thursday, September 3rd. He had lived a long and amazing life and died peacefully of natural causes. He was born on April 1st, 1926, the youngest of five boys to the late Kazimierz and Mary (Mackieicz) Doboszynski. He was the husband of the late Julia (Stawicki) Doboszynski. Bill served in World War II (1944-1946) as a staff sergeant in the Army stationed in Korea. He was employed as a Providence Police Detective retiring in 1987 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the original "Task Force" and retired as Inspector of Pawn Shops for the City of Providence. In 1978 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Bryant College.
Bill loved to dance, and he would do so at every opportunity. One of his favorite past times was watching Dancing with the Stars and scoring the performances by his own standards. He also loved watching the Patriots.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Chrabaszcz and Susan Doboszynski (Ralph Sinapi). He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Stephen Chrabaszcz and his grandson Paul Chrabaszcz. He was the long-time companion of Blanche Isherwood who spent many wonderful afternoons with him on the dance floor. He was the grandfather of William (Jackie), Stephen (Lacey), Jessica (Katie), Cory, Adam and Samantha. He was the great grandfather of Anthony, Lotus, Violet, Harper, Sutton, Ellie and Maverick.
Bill loved being with people, but this is not the time for people to gather. Therefore, all services will be strictly private. Instead, we ask that you do something that Bill loved. Turn on some music and dance around your house in his memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ballroom dance program that his grandson Adam belongs to at USA Dance RI Chapter-3010, 85 Industrial Circle Suite 4102, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 or to the Make a Wish Foundation, at 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, Ma. 02110 (boston@massri.wish.org) which benefited his grandson Cory.
Arrangements by SUPINSKI & BORRELLI. MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Supinski and Borrelli - Providence
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 831-8628
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Supinski and Borrelli - Providence

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire Doboszynski Family and friends
It was a pleasure working with Bill, what a great guy he was, rest in peace brother..
Cornel Young (ret. PPD)
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved