ADAMS, WILLIAM E. "BILL"
age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Ernest and Jennie (Maynard) Adams. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Baril) Allaire-Adams for 20 years.
Bill was a graduate of Westerly High School and earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He honorably served as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1962. Employed by Raytheon for 32 years, he held numerous titles and retired as the Marketing Manager for Training Systems. Bill was an avid boater and a member of the Quonset Davisville Navy Yacht Club in North Kingstown for many years. He enjoyed sailing but his true passion was finding a boat, envisioning how he could modify it inside and out to improve its appearance and functionality. He enjoyed doing all of the work himself and making his vision a reality. There is no doubt that he is looking for his next project boat and making notes and drawings getting ready to bring out its true potential.
Aside from his wife, he is survived by his daughter: Hillary Adams of Key West, FL; stepchildren: Jo-Ann Patneaude and her husband Joseph and Joyce Cooney and her husband Bernard of Wellesley, MA, and Kenneth Allaire of Lynn, MA; nine grandchildren; and his beloved Cavapoo, Benny.
Services will be private. There will be a livestream of the service on the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com
.