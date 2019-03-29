Home

Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
239 Academy Avenue
Providence, RI
William E. Brock Obituary
Brock, William E.
90, of Providence died Thursday, at home. He was the beloved husband of Rose P. (DiLibero) Brock, they were happily married for 66 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William E. and Stella (Molson) Brock.
William served our nation proudly as a member of the US Navy during WWII under the command of Admiral Byrd aboard the USS Philippine Sea. He then went to work at Narragansett Electric Co. for 38 years before his retirement. He was a faithful communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, William E. Brock, III, three daughters, Patricia M. DeLuca and her husband Richard, Maribeth J. Brock, and Susan A. Cardillo. He also leaves three loving grandchildren, Stephanie A. Brock, Christine M. Cardillo, and Thomas P. Cardillo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial, with military honors will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
