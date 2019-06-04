Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish
1460 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bushee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Bushee


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William E. Bushee Obituary
BUSHEE, William E.
Cumberland,
William E. Bushee, 84, formerly of 1 Mendon Road Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday in the Kent Regency Nursing Home, Warwick.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Williams Life Celebration to be held on Friday June 7th with Visiting Hours from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
Full Obituary/Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
Download Now