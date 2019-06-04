|
|
BUSHEE, William E.
Cumberland,
William E. Bushee, 84, formerly of 1 Mendon Road Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday in the Kent Regency Nursing Home, Warwick.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Williams Life Celebration to be held on Friday June 7th with Visiting Hours from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
Full Obituary/Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019