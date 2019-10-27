|
CHIAVERINI, WILLIAM E.
84, of Cranston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 11 ,2019 at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Providence, he was the loving son of the late William and Victoria (Storti) Chiaverini. Mr. Chiaverini was a civil service inspector for many years until his retirement. He served our country proudly as a US Army Paratrooper during the Korean war. Bill had many interests including Harley Davidson motorcycles, stock car racing at Seekonk Speedway where he was well known and loved. He was an avid outdoorsman who went skydiving on his 80th birthday. He loved snowmobiling, white water rafting, parasailing, horseback riding and the mountains of New Hampshire. But he loved nothing more than his family and many friends who will all miss him terribly.
William is survived by his loving children, Denise Pont and her husband Michael of Marietta, GA, Edward "Art" Chiaverini and his wife Rhonda of Sacramento, CA, Victoria Olsen and her husband Bruce of North Kingstown and David Chiaverini and his wife Diana of Gatesville, TX. He was the cherished grandfather of Kimberly, Jessica, Michael, Traven, Kyle, Leah, Monty and Kooper. William was also the cherished great-grandfather of four. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to RIdreamcenter.com. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill and is strictly private for friends and family. For information about attending please email [email protected]
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019