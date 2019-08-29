|
|
DAME, WILLIAM E.
93, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. He was the husband of Elaine E. Bradbury-Dame of Cranston, RI for 27 memorable years. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Mulledy) Dame.
William was one of eight children who was brought up in the time of the Great Depression and had come from humble beginnings. He was raised and lived his life as a practicing Catholic. William had proudly served in the US Navy on the LSMR 198 in the Asiatic Pacific Theater during World War II. Mr. Dame had worked for New England Telephone Co., currently Verizon, for 35 years retiring in 1990. He was a lifetime member Telephone Pioneers of America. His faith led him to volunteer for many years at the St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, RI. He was also a lifelong Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots.
Besides his wife Elaine, he is survived by two stepsons: Stephen F. Bradbury and his wife Kim of Wethersfield, CT and Mark D. Bradbury and his wife Leslie of Boone, NC; four grandchildren: Maddie, Tanner, Will and Carrie Bradbury; two siblings: Raymond Dame of Providence, RI and Sr. Mary Francelle Dame, RSM of Cumberland, RI and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by five siblings: Francis Dame, Thomas Dame, John Dame, Kathleen Moran, and Claire Armstrong.
Calling hours and funeral gathering will be Saturday, August 31 from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI, followed with a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston, RI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Elizabeth Home, 1 Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019