Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saint's Episcopal Church
121 North Main Street
Attleboro, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Henriques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Henriques

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Henriques Obituary
Henriques, William E.
William E. Henriques passed away on December 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am, All Saint's Episcopal Church, 121 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA. Burial will be private.
For directions or to send William's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -