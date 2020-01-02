|
|
Henriques, William E.
William E. Henriques passed away on December 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am, All Saint's Episcopal Church, 121 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA. Burial will be private.
For directions or to send William's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 2, 2020