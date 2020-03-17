|
|
HOGAN, JR., WILLIAM E.
79, of North Palm Beach, FL and Narragansett, RI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of Margaret C. (Doorley) Hogan. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late William E. Hogan, Sr. & Agnes E. (Keegan) Hogan.
Bill proudly served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps (1958 - 1962). Bill was an entrepreneur to his core. He was the owner of several companies throughout the years in the trucking industry and owned Mobile Storage, Inc. in Providence, RI (1987-2005). Proud of his Irish heritage, he was also a member of the Sons of Irish Kings. He was a Communicant of St. Veronica Chapel in Narragansett and St. Patrick's Church of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Bill cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, golfing, boating, and entertaining family & friends whether in Rhode Island or Florida.
Bill is survived by his loving children; Colleen M. Hanley & her husband Robert of North Kingstown, William E. Hogan III, of Warwick, Ryan P. Hogan and Patricia Harley of Warwick, Meghan E. Hogan of Narragansett and daughter-in-law Karen B. Hogan of Narragansett. Affectionately known to many as "Papa Bill", he was the cherished grandfather of Robert J. Hanley & Emily M. Hanley of North Kingstown, Elizabeth J. Hogan & Jack W. Hogan of Narragansett. He was the brother of Kenneth A. Hogan & his wife Donna of Warwick and brother to the late Betty Ortiz, who is survived by her husband Hector F. Ortiz of Warwick. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the Dialysis Center of Wakefield, 10 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020