|
|
HOGAN, JR., WILLIAM E.
79, of North Palm Beach, FL and Narragansett, RI, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 55 years of Margaret C. (Doorley) Hogan. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William E. Hogan, Sr. & Agnes E. (Keegan) Hogan.
Bill proudly served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps (1958 - 1962). Bill was an entrepreneur to his core. He was the owner of several companies throughout the years in the trucking industry and owned Mobile Storage, Inc. in Providence, RI (1987-2005). Proud of his Irish heritage, he was also a member of the Sons of Irish Kings. He was a Communicant of St. Veronica Chapel in Narragansett and St. Patrick's Church of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Bill cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, golfing, boating, and entertaining family & friends whether in Rhode Island or Florida. As most know, Bill was also an avid Fox News devotee.
Bill is survived by his loving children; Colleen M. Hanley & her husband Robert J. of North Kingstown, William E. Hogan III, of Warwick, Ryan P. Hogan and Patricia J. Harley of Warwick, Meghan E. Hogan of Narragansett and daughter-in-law Karen B. Hogan of Narragansett. Affectionately known to many as "Papa Bill", he was the cherished grandfather of Robert J. Hanley & Emily M. Hanley of North Kingstown, Elizabeth J. Hogan & Jack W. Hogan of Narragansett. He was the brother of Kenneth A. Hogan & his wife Donna of Warwick and brother to the late Betty E. Ortiz, who is survived by her husband Hector F. Ortiz of Warwick. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St., Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at an appropriate future date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory will be greatly appreciated to the Dialysis Center of Wakefield, 10 High Street, Wakefield, RI 02879.
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.SkeffingtonFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2020