MAYER, WILLIAM E.
of Smithfield passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Sylvie E. Mayer and her mother, his friend and former spouse, Mary Ann E. (Rao) Mayer. He leaves two loving siblings, his sister Ingrid and her husband William Mercer of Lincoln, and his brother Carl Peter and wife Mary Ann (Maitland) Mayer of Sharon, MA. Billy is also survived by a niece Erika Mercer, of Chicago, Il. and her family. Born June 25, 1954, in Pawtucket, William was a son of the late Willy E. and Elfriede M. (Kanzler) Mayer.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019