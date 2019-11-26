Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
William E. Mayer


1954 - 2019
William E. Mayer Obituary
MAYER, WILLIAM E.
of Smithfield passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Sylvie E. Mayer and her mother, his friend and former spouse, Mary Ann E. (Rao) Mayer. He leaves two loving siblings, his sister Ingrid and her husband William Mercer of Lincoln, and his brother Carl Peter and wife Mary Ann (Maitland) Mayer of Sharon, MA. Billy is also survived by a niece Erika Mercer, of Chicago, Il. and her family. Born June 25, 1954, in Pawtucket, William was a son of the late Willy E. and Elfriede M. (Kanzler) Mayer.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019
