|
|
O'Gara, William E., Sr.
of Rumford, RI, devoted husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at age 91 on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Hattie Ide Chaffee Home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Martin and May (Fox) O'Gara.
William is survived by his dear wife of 70 years, Rollande (Pariseau) O'Gara. Their enduring love has been an inspiration to their entire family. William is also survived by his brother John F. O'Gara and pre-deceased by two brothers, Edward and James, and a sister, Iris Shanley.
He also leaves behind four adoring children, Renee O'Gara and her husband David Gilstein of Charlestown, RI; Martin and his wife Michaelle (Bodine) O'Gara of Taunton, MA; William E., Jr., and his wife Clotilde (Jeronimo) O'Gara of Providence, RI; and Monique O'Gara and her husband Stefan Michael Ziewacz of Providence, RI. Known to them as Poppy, William will be dearly missed by his six loving grandchildren, Ali, Katie O'Gara Serra, Stephanie, William III, Erin (O'Gara) Valadao, and William M. Ali was his angel these past 12 months. To witness their loving relationship was to look upon eternity.
William had many interests. He was an avid reader, loved the ocean, and enjoyed swimming, sailing, and fishing. His easy-going wit and charm won the admiration of everyone he met, whether a brief encounter or lifelong relationships. Above all, his family came first, and he was always there for them, especially in times of need. One of his most endearing qualities was that he could get a laugh out of anyone with an utterly disarming sense of humor.
William attended Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1949 and served for four years, achieving the rank of AV Electrician's Mate 2nd Class. He was honorably discharged in1953. Following his service in the Navy, he went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland. Until his retirement at age 62, William had a successful career in heating and cooling systems sales, first for Worthington Industries of Dorchester, MA and finally with Dresser Industries.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Hope and Memory at Swan Point Cemetery. For information and condolences, visit www.lincolnfuneralhome.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 23, 2019