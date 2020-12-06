1/1
William E. Roberts Jr.
ROBERTS, JR., WILLIAM E.
70, also known as "Billy White Shoes" by his dear friends, passed away on November 25, 2020. Born in Providence, William was the son of the late William E. Sr., Loretta (Bazinet) Roberts; brother of the late David Roberts, and Sharon Cyckevic.
William proudly served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army for over 4 years until his Honorary Discharge in 1969. He was the Shop Steward for the Stagehands Union, Local 23 at The Providence Civic Center, Providence Performing Arts Center and Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and a self-employed professional painter.
William is survived by his companion Lin Napolitano, his daughters, Mandy Roberts-Cornell and her husband Christopher, Belynda Fortune and her husband John Machacz, a brother Raymond Roberts, four sisters, Janice Roberts, Shirley Conaty, Gail Moreau, Patty Tatarian, and three grandchildren, Ronald H. Fortune, III, Marcello DeMartino and Kayleigh Cornell.
Mass and Military Burial will be privately held on Wednesday, December 16, 10 am. The Mass & Burial will be streamed live; please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com for more details.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
I will miss talking to my buddy each and every day
Rest In Peace
Love Chris
Christopher Cornell
Family
December 5, 2020
I miss you, Poppy ❤
Kayleigh Cornell
Grandchild
