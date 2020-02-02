Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harden-Pauli Funeral Home
1617 South Bay Street
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 357-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for William Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Egan


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Egan Obituary
Egan, William
William Edward Egan (75) of Leesburg, FL died Monday January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Bill was born and raised in Pawtucket, the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Egan He was a graduate of St. Rafael's Academy,was accepted into the the Christian Brothers Novitiate in Narragansett, and was a graduate of Providence College. Professionally, Bill was a National Director for Traveler's Insurance, a Regional Vice President for Aegon Insurance, and the medical mal-practice Claims Director for American Universal Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife Carol Egan, 2 sons Bill Jr and Brian, 4 grandchildren Nathan, Sarah, Sean, and Venesia Hurtubise. He also leaves his brother Dennis Egan, brother to the late Donald Egan, Robert Egan, Geraldine LeBlanc, and Virginia Egan. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Harden-Pauli funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -