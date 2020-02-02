|
|
Egan, William
William Edward Egan (75) of Leesburg, FL died Monday January 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Bill was born and raised in Pawtucket, the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Egan He was a graduate of St. Rafael's Academy,was accepted into the the Christian Brothers Novitiate in Narragansett, and was a graduate of Providence College. Professionally, Bill was a National Director for Traveler's Insurance, a Regional Vice President for Aegon Insurance, and the medical mal-practice Claims Director for American Universal Insurance Company. He is survived by his wife Carol Egan, 2 sons Bill Jr and Brian, 4 grandchildren Nathan, Sarah, Sean, and Venesia Hurtubise. He also leaves his brother Dennis Egan, brother to the late Donald Egan, Robert Egan, Geraldine LeBlanc, and Virginia Egan. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Harden-Pauli funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020