Enos, William
William "Bill" Enos, 87, passed away peacefully in Bristol on Tuesday December 1, 2020. He was the husband of Margaret "Bunny" (Manchester) Enos for 63 years.
A lifelong resident of Bristol, Bill was the son of the late Julia (Gonsalves) and Manuel Enos.
Bill graduated from Colt Memorial High School in 1952. He went on to serve our nation in the Rhode Island National Guard and retired from the Army Reserves in 1993. He worked for Narragansett Electric Company as an electrician for over 40 years before retiring in 1995. Bill served as the Post Commander for AmVets Post 37 and was a past State Commander for the AmVets Rhode Island. Bill was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bristol where he was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the Divine Mercy Prayer group. He also served as a member of the Rhode Island Army Honor Guard where he rendered military funeral honors for veterans. He was also a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Manor and Benjamin Church Senior Center. When not in service of our nation or his community Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill also enjoyed traveling and camping. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.
In addition to his wife Bunny, Bill is survived by his children: Carol Zufelt (Eric), Anne-Marie Molina, and James Enos; his grandchildren: Victoria, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Ethan, and Matthew; and his siblings: Richard, David, Keith, and Claudia.
In death, Bill is reunited with his parents; his daughters: Linda Jean Enos and Martha M. Whitaker; and his brother Manuel J. Enos.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10 AM inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Due to Covid-19 restrictions burial will be private. The mass will be streamed on Facebook live on "Henry Zinno" Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person .Visiting Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to Wampanog Warriors/SORI, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02971. Or to the Silver Creek Activities Department, Silver Creek Manor, 7 Creek Lane, Bristol, RI 02809.
