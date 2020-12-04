1/1
William Enos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enos, William
William "Bill" Enos, 87, passed away peacefully in Bristol on Tuesday December 1, 2020. He was the husband of Margaret "Bunny" (Manchester) Enos for 63 years.
A lifelong resident of Bristol, Bill was the son of the late Julia (Gonsalves) and Manuel Enos.
Bill graduated from Colt Memorial High School in 1952. He went on to serve our nation in the Rhode Island National Guard and retired from the Army Reserves in 1993. He worked for Narragansett Electric Company as an electrician for over 40 years before retiring in 1995. Bill served as the Post Commander for AmVets Post 37 and was a past State Commander for the AmVets Rhode Island. Bill was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bristol where he was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society and the Divine Mercy Prayer group. He also served as a member of the Rhode Island Army Honor Guard where he rendered military funeral honors for veterans. He was also a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Manor and Benjamin Church Senior Center. When not in service of our nation or his community Bill enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill also enjoyed traveling and camping. He was an avid New England Patriots fan.
In addition to his wife Bunny, Bill is survived by his children: Carol Zufelt (Eric), Anne-Marie Molina, and James Enos; his grandchildren: Victoria, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Ethan, and Matthew; and his siblings: Richard, David, Keith, and Claudia.
In death, Bill is reunited with his parents; his daughters: Linda Jean Enos and Martha M. Whitaker; and his brother Manuel J. Enos.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10 AM inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Due to Covid-19 restrictions burial will be private. The mass will be streamed on Facebook live on "Henry Zinno" Facebook page for those who cannot attend in person .Visiting Hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to Wampanog Warriors/SORI, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02971. Or to the Silver Creek Activities Department, Silver Creek Manor, 7 Creek Lane, Bristol, RI 02809.
For obituary, online condolences, and directions please visit www.sansonefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sansone Funeral Home
933 Elizabeth St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 732-1060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sansone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved