Buckley, William, F.
William F. Buckley, age 86, of Wakefield and Hobe Sound, FL, an attorney, with offices formerly in Providence and Wakefield for many years passed away on 3/15/19. He was the former R.I. District Counsel and a litigation attorney for the New England region for the Small Business Administration. He also served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. Additionally, he served as Chief Legal Counsel for the Department of Administration's Workers' Compensation Division and was a Special Assistant Attorney General. He served for a number of years as an adjunct professor of law at the Graduate School of Business, Bryant University. He was also an officer of the Federal Bar Association.
He was the husband of the late Magdalen M. Buckley, RN and father of the late Eileen M. Buckley.
Born in Newport, R.I., a son of the late Frank P. Buckley and Margaret M. (Furey) Buckley, he lived in Wakefield since 1974. He was a graduate of De La Salle Academy, Newport, Providence College, was an alumnus of the Graduate School, Boston university, and graduated from Suffolk University Law School, Boston. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the U.S. Air Force. He was active in Providence College Alumni affairs serving as Homecoming Chairman, Loyalty Fund Chairman and was Class Agent. He was a member of Glocester Country Club and Point Judith Country Club. He was a former member of Rotary Club International and the South Kingstown Lions Club. He leaves two daughters: Sheila A. Darelius of Florida and Susan F. Guevremont of Kingston and a son, William B. Buckley. He also leaves 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers David Buckley of N.Y. and Paul Buckley of R.I., sisters Mary Sousa of R.I., Nancy Gomes and Patricia Castigliego, both of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the King Church, Kingston, R.I. on April 13, 2019 at 11am. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019