William F. Fleming
FLEMING, WILLIAM F.
79, formerly of Johnston passed away October 15, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lorraine (Siankonis) Fleming.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late William C. and Alice (McMahon) Fleming.
Bill was a supervisor in Central Laundry at Eleanor Slater Hospital before retiring.
He was the father of William C. Fleming II and his husband Richard, Tammie DaSilva and her husband Fernando and Richard Fleming and grandfather of Serena and Braelyn. He was also the brother of Robert Fleming and the late Maureen Irving.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-7PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence.
A funeral home service will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Masks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
OCT
22
Service
10:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
