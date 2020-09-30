JEFFREY, WILLIAM F.
70, passed away at home in Wakefield with his wife by his side. For 25 years he was the beloved husband Pamela J. (Hawksley) Jeffrey. He was the father of Sarah Ruth (Jeffrey) Mayoh (Jason), David C. Jeffrey (Bethany) and step-father to Christopher G. Burne (Marie Claire) and Kelly P. (Burne) Boutin (Kimberly). He was the "Pappa Willy" to 7 wonderful grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, on Friday, October 2, 2020, 4-6pm. COVID protocol will be observed. For complete obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
