PLUMB, WILLIAM F.
age 74, of Warwick passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Nancy J. (Tanner) Plumb. Born in Providence, a son of the late Charles C. Plumb, Jr. and Barbara E. (Upham) Plumb, he lived in Warwick for 48 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. During his professional career, Bill worked as an accountant and controller.
Bill's life centered around four passions: family, church, yachting, and community. Through his intense involvement, he became an ambassador for each. He was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved family vacations, sporting events, and holidays. After actively following his daughters' sporting events, he became a RI Interscholastic League Official. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Church where he served as Senior Warden and as President of the Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of RI. Introduced to sailing as a youngster, Bill developed a love of Narragansett Bay. He successfully raced Beatle Cats, 110's, Herreshoff S Boats, and cruising boats. This love led him to become involved in many organizations including a Past Commodore and Honorary Member of Edgewood Yacht Club, Commodore of the Narragansett Bay Herreshoff S Class Association, a member of the RI State Yachting Commision, a volunteer at Sail Newport, and a Warwick Assistant Harbormaster. The highlight of his boating life was the year long trip down the Intracoastal Waterway with Nancy on their trawler, Simply Grand. Bill loved his community of Pawtuxet Village where he served as co-president of the PVA. He looked forward each year to Gaspee Days when he enthusiastically coordinated the burning of the HMS Gaspee. Bill's welcoming personality encouraged others, including his children and grandchildren, to become involved in all of his passions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Melissa A. Kelly (husband James) of Westerly and Lori C. Schubert (husband Matthew) of Annapolis, MD; four grandchildren, Tanner A. Kelly, Camden W. Kelly, Ella L. Schubert and William T. Schubert; a brother, Charles C. Plumb, III, and a sister, Patricia Baetzel, both of Naples, FL.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, at 11 a.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church, 139 Ocean Avenue, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, June 6, from 4-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Edgewood Sailing School, P.O. Box 2564l, Cranston, RI 02905. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019