Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
William Smith
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Valley Inn
2221 W. Main Road
Portsmouth, RI
William F. (Bill) Smith

William F. (Bill) Smith Obituary
SMITH, WILLIAM (BILL) F.
On June 2, 2019 our family said goodbye to William (Bill) F. Smith.
Gump, as he is affectionately known to his family, lived a rich and full ninety-five years. Bill served in World War II in the Army Air Forces. He attended Brown University where he played football. Bill's career was in the insurance industry and he was the President of the Providence Washington Insurance Company. Complete obituary at www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 6, 2019
