SULLIVAN, Fr. William Francis SSC
Fr. William F. Sullivan, SSC , 90 passed away on Novenber 29, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1929 in Lynn, MA the son of James Sullivan and Bridie McDonough who were natives of Ireland. He is survived by his brothers, Edward of Hilton Head, SC, Leo of Lynn, MA, Thomas of Swampscott, MA, Richard of Marshfield, MA and sister Ruth Jedrey of Beverly Farms, MA. Bill was predeceased by his sisters Anna Nihan, Rita Cotter and his brothers James Sullivan and John Sullivan.
Fr. Bill entered St. Columban's Seminary in Milton, MA on September 8, 1948 and was ordained on December 21, 1956 in the Seminary Chapel by Bishop Jeremiah Minihan. He was appointed to the Philippines in 1957 and served in parish work, education and formation until 1994 when he was assigned to the U.S. Region as Superior and Retirement Coordinator of St. Columbans in Bristol, RI.
His funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7th, 9 AM in the Columban Fathers Chapel, 65 Ferry Road, Bristol followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the Chapel. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday, December 6th, 5-7 PM in the Chapel.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019