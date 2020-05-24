|
Maroni, William Frank
William Frank Maroni, 95, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in North Providence, RI.
He is survived by his children, Patricia Maroni of North Providence and William J. Maroni of Bethesda, MD; his sister Joyce (Maroni) Gomes of East Providence; two grandchildren, William E. Maroni of New York City and Lily A. Maroni of Washington, DC, and more than 25 nieces and nephews.
Bill was born in Providence on November 9, 1924, to William and Gertrude (Giblin) Maroni. Having enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 18, he served in Europe during World War II as a second lieutenant. Following his military service, he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and joined his father and brothers in the family-owned construction business.
Bill was a licensed civil engineer and worked for Factory Mutual Engineering & Research (now known as FM Global) in Norwood, MA, for more than 30 years, where he specialized in fire protection. In 1966-67, he oversaw the construction of the Factory Mutual Test Center (now the FM Global Research Campus) in West Glocester, RI, the world's first large-scale, realistic testing facility to study property loss prevention. He was recognized by the American Society for Testing and Materials, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the National Fire Protection Association, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (formerly the National Bureau of Standards) for his work in writing safety standards.
As husband and part-time photographer, Bill thoroughly enjoyed accompanying his wife, Gloria Maroni, as she covered social and philanthropic events as a columnist for the Providence Journal. People loved seeing him because of how he made them feel. Together with his wife, who died in 2016, he was a founding trustee of the North Providence Union Free Public Library and a leader of the Fruit Hill Neighborhood Association. An avid bridge player, bowler, and golfer among his colleagues, he also helped establish and direct the employees' Chadwick Federal Credit Union.
Above all, Bill always had a warm, cheerful smile, genuine humility, and a kind word for everyone he met. He will be remembered for his generosity, geniality, devotion to family, and open gratitude for everything in his life.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 at St. Augustine Church in Providence. Visit www.churchofsaintaugustineprov.com for details about viewing the service on YouTube or Facebook. He will be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2020