54, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at South County Hospital. Born in North Kingstown, a son of Carol (Sullivan) Arnold and the late Harry Arnold. He was a graduate of Bryant University and earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration at the F.W. Olin School of Business at Babson College. Bill was a Resident Vice President at EMC Insurance Companies. Besides his mother, he leaves a son Alexander W. Arnold, and his former wife Andrea Arnold. He was the father of the late Andrew M. Arnold, and brother of the late Michael and Gregg Arnold. His funeral will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 AM in the Historical Chapel at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – MSK Development Office, 885 Second Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017 (or at https://giving.mskcc.org) or South County Hospital, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated. For information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019