William Garland

GARLAND, WILLIAM
a life-long resident of Cumberland, Rhode Island and prominent pharmacist- owner of Bradbury's Pharmacy, died on June 21st after an extended illness.
Bill was a well-respected member of the Rhode Island Pharmaceutical Association and devoted his life's work to the development and practice of his profession. He brought his extensive knowledge, along with his kind generosity, to his many friends and customers in the community he served in Central Falls. He was also an active member and Elder of the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Cumberland. A man of intellect, culture, compassion, philanthropy, and faith, as well as a witty sense of humor. William leaves his wife Elaine (Niccoli) Garland and a loving extended family. The Memorial Service will be private. It will be video recorded and available to view on the O'Neill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com on Tuesday afternoon, June 30th on Bill's obituary page. Remembrances in memory of Bill, can be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.