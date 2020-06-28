William Garland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARLAND, WILLIAM
a life-long resident of Cumberland, Rhode Island and prominent pharmacist- owner of Bradbury's Pharmacy, died on June 21st after an extended illness.
Bill was a well-respected member of the Rhode Island Pharmaceutical Association and devoted his life's work to the development and practice of his profession. He brought his extensive knowledge, along with his kind generosity, to his many friends and customers in the community he served in Central Falls. He was also an active member and Elder of the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Cumberland. A man of intellect, culture, compassion, philanthropy, and faith, as well as a witty sense of humor. William leaves his wife Elaine (Niccoli) Garland and a loving extended family. The Memorial Service will be private. It will be video recorded and available to view on the O'Neill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com on Tuesday afternoon, June 30th on Bill's obituary page. Remembrances in memory of Bill, can be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 27, 2020
Hi Elaine. So sorry for your loss. Bill was a wonderful gentleman and we will all certainly miss him.
Bill Smith
Friend
June 27, 2020
A perfect gentleman at all times, He knew the Bible inside out, and loved to tell a joke when it wasn't expected. He will be missed. Rest In Peace My Friend.
June 27, 2020
Elaine, Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Fran Lehman
Friend
June 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss Norma and Paul Kunis
Paul Kunis
Friend
June 27, 2020
Bill was a faithful follower of our loving Lord. Ive known Bill for many years. When I was a little girl Bill was our family pharmacist. I remember accompanying my Dad to Bradburys to pick something up or ask a question. I was also on the Session at Calvin with Bill. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May the love and support of family and friends help you through this very difficult time. Sending sincere and heartfelt sympathy to you.
Betty Conlon (Calvin Church)
Betty Conlon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved