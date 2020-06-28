William Garland

Bill was a faithful follower of our loving Lord. Ive known Bill for many years. When I was a little girl Bill was our family pharmacist. I remember accompanying my Dad to Bradburys to pick something up or ask a question. I was also on the Session at Calvin with Bill. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May the love and support of family and friends help you through this very difficult time. Sending sincere and heartfelt sympathy to you.

Betty Conlon (Calvin Church)

