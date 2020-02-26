|
|
PARTINGTON, WILLIAM GORDON
90, of Seekonk, MA, died February 23, 2020 at Miriam Hospital in Providence.
Gordon was born in Fall River on July 30, 1929 to William Partington and Jane (Dunkerly) Partington. He is predeceased by his sister, Shirley Partington Towers, and his wife Irene Regina (Canning) Partington. Gordon worked for the Providence Gas Company until his retirement in 1994.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Meredith (Newton) Partington, his son Jeffrey W. Partington and wife Janet G. Partington, and his grandchildren Aislinn E. Partington and Andrew W. Partington.
Services will be held at St. Martin's Church, 10 Orchard Ave., Providence, RI at 11:00am on Friday February 28, 2020 with the family greetings people in the church starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Swan Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the Episcopal Charities Fund of Rhode Island. For more information and condolences go to monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020