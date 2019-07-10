|
|
GRANDE, WILLIAM
74, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the loving and devoted husband of Cindy (Volante) Grande; they would have been married 26 years in November. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Alberico and Corinne (Amitrano) Grande. He had worked 25 years as a Pipe Fitter for Electric Boat before retiring. He was the devoted father of David Grande and his wife Monica, and Dean Grande. He was the brother of the late Corinne Grande. He also leaves several cousins and close friends.
His funeral will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St.. Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904-9826
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019