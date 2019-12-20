Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
William H. Cocroft Obituary
COCROFT, WILLIAM H.
79, a retired staff manager for New England Telephone and Verizon, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joyce F. (O'Brien) Cocroft for 55 years, and a son of the late William M. and Grace (Hardman) Cocroft. Bill was the loving father of William O. Cocroft (Diane), and Kathleen O. Fletcher (Douglas); loving grandfather of Mason, Brody, Quinten, and Aiden; brother of Maureen Williams, and the late Robert Cocroft, and Jean Brown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 20, 2019
